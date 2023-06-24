Lewis Capaldi orders fan to ‘stop crying’ as he sings ‘Before You Go’ at Glastonbury

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi brought his signature sense of humour to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (24 June) at Glastonbury 2023.

The Grammy-nominated musician took to the main stage at Worthy Farm, Somerset, ahead of evening performances from US pop star Lizzo, and headliners Guns N’ Roses.

He played hits including his recent single “Forget Me”, from his No 1 album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, before which he managed to prank the audience into thinking his friend and co-writer Ed Sheeran was about to join him.

Singing 2019 single “Before You Go”, a ballad dedicated to his aunt, Capaldi found time to quip to the audience: “Stop crying. Stop f***ing crying.”

Capaldi, 26, spoke about his friendship with Sheeran in a wide-ranging interview with The Independent in April, revealing that he discussed his fear of “losing my sense of the value of money” with the fellow singer-songwriter while his fame was growing.

“I’m very, very, very, very concerned about getting too big for my boots, or thinking I’m better than anyone else because I do this f***ing stupid job. It is ridiculous. We are overpaid,” he said.

He also revealed that Sheeran was the one who advised him to buy a £1.6m farmhouse outside of Glasgow, which he jokingly called a “hellhole”.

“I’ve bought a flat [in Glasgow],” he said. “And I’ve got a flat in London. But the farmhouse is where I see myself ending up in five years or so... it’ll probably take that long to get it fixed, anyway.”

Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent was released on 19 May. It received mixed to positive reviews, with critic Annabel Nugent giving the album three stars in her review for The Independent.

Glastonbury 2023 continues through Saturday and Sunday (25 June). Pop legend Elton John will close the festival with his last live performance in the UK, and will bring out four surprise guests, according to his husband David Furnish.

While the names have not confirmed, rumours surrounding the artists who could join the “Rocket Man” singer include Sir Paul McCartney and Britney Spears.

On Thursday 22 June, Spears posted a picture of an apple that appeared to be cut in the shape of St George’s Flag, and left three emojis of the Union Jack.

The next day, she shared artwork of what looks like a fish sandwich and chips alongside the same caption: “GBGBGB.”