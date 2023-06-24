Britney Spears ‘drops multiple clues’ she’s en-route to Glastonbury

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears’s Instagram activity has convinced some fans the American pop star is headed to Somerset for her Glastonbury Festival debut.

Rumour has it that Spears is one of Sir Elton John’s four guest collaborators, who will perform with the singer during his debut headlining performance this weekend.

One of Britain’s best-loved music festivals, Glastonbury opened its doors to attendees earlier this week, as musical performances began on Friday 25 June.

Follow along with all the updates from Glastonbury at our live blog

While the Arctic Monkeys delivered a five-star closing show last night, Guns N’ Roses and John are scheduled to take over the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (24 June) and Sunday (25 June) respectively.

Speaking about John’s set, his husband David Furnish recently revealed the “Rocket Man” singer would bring on “four collaborators of his choosing”.

Rumoured to be one of these guest acts, Spears recorded a new version of John’s hit “Tiny Dancer” last year – her first song since a judge ruled to end the contentious conservatorship that controlled much of her personal and professional life.

If her recent Instagram posts are anything to go by, it seems the 41-year-old singer is getting ready to perform the “perfect tranquil late summer bop” for the first time at Glastonbury.

On Thursday 22 June, the Grammy-winner posted a picture of an apple that appears to be cut in the shape of St George’s Flag, and left three emojis of the Union Jack.

Spears posted what appears to be an apple cut in the shape of St George’s Flag (Instagram @britneyspears)

The next day, she shared artwork of what looks like a fish sandwich and chips alongside the same caption.

The artist Noah Verrier has previously confirmed the oil painting depicts a McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish with a strawberry shake and fries. The meal is placed next to a vase of roses, a flower commonly associated with Britain.

Spears has seemingly been dropping hints about a Glastonbury surprise performance on her Instagram (Instagram @britneyspears)

Fans will remember Spears’s now-deleted post in which she revealed she was heading to London this week. The “Womanizer” singer reportedly claimed it was for a shopping trip at the time.

The Independent has contacted Spears’s representatives for comment.

As excitement over John’s set builds, some people are also theorising that Sir Paul McCartney will join him for his final UK show ever.

McCartney was spotted at Glastonbury on Friday, enjoying the Foo Fighters’s set that may go down as the festival’s worst-kept secret.

Other musicians that might be John’s collaborators include Dua Lipa, who John brought on during his final US show last November, Lil Nas X, and Rina Sawayama.