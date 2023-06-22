Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With just three days to go until Elton John’s headline set at Glastonbury, the musician’s husband, filmmaker David Furnish, has revealed that the star will bring on “four collaborators” during his show on the famed Pyramid Stage.

The gates to the festival opened on Wednesday 21 June at 8am, with co-organiser Emily Eavis welcoming guests to Worthy Farm, Somerset, solo for the first time. She was later joined by her father, Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis.

John, who is currently playing the final leg of his much-delayed Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in Europe, will headline the Pyramid Stage on Worthy Farm on Sunday (25 June). His set, which will stretch over two hours in length, is not only his first time playing the festival, but his final ever UK tour date.

Speaking to Sky News, Furnish said John would bring on “four collaborators of his choosing”.

When pressed as to who the artists could be, Furnish said: “Sorry. I am sworn to secrecy.”

He did hint, though, that the singer’s final performance would contain “a different setlist” with “a lot of changes”.

Fans have speculated that John’s collaborators Dua Lipa, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X (who is playing the Pyramid Stage just before him), and even Britney Spears could make an appearance.

Some have also guessed it could be the Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander, who performed a cover of Pet Shop Boys’ “It’s a Sin” at the 2021 Brits with John.

In 2014, John collaborated with Kylie Minogue and One Direction for a song for Children in Need, meaning he could bring Minogue or Harry Styles on stage.

John spoke about his forthcoming set in another interview earlier this week, saying: “When you put a setlist together, I always say it’s a bit like having sex. You start off really well, then you chill out a little bit, then towards the end of the show all hell breaks loose.”

Elton John (Getty Images)

His comments come as Glastonbury faces criticism for having three male acts – Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and John – headline this year’s event. If Alex Turner’s laryngitis improves, Arctic Monkeys will play on Friday (23 June), with Guns N’ Roses hitting the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (24 June).

Arctic Monkeys cancelled a show in Dublin earlier this week as frontman Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis. There are concerns he will not be well enough to play the Friday set at Glastonbury.

Emily Eavis recently said that a female headliner had originally been booked to perform at Worthy Farm in 2023, but they had had to pull out.

Performing before John on the Pyramid Stage are Yusuf/Cat Stevens in the Sunday afternoon Legends slot, followed by Blondie, then Lil Nas X.