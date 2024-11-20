Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liam Payne’s funeral is due to take place today (Wednesday 20 November), just over a month after the One Direction star died at the age of 31.

The singer suffered fatal injuries after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

The ceremony will be closed to the public, attended by just his family and closest friends. His four One Direction bandmates: Louis Tomlinson, 32, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, 31, and Harry Styles, 30, are expected to attend.

A wake is expected to be held following the service.

In a joint statement published in the days after Payne’s death, his former bandmates said: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. “We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

Cheryl, the mother of Payne’s 7-year-old son Bear, has spoken about her grief at an “indescribably painful time.”

One Direction star Liam Payne in London in 2016 ( Getty Images )

It was reported earlier this month that Payne’s body had been released by Argentinian authorities so that it could be flown back to the UK for burial.

His father, Geoff Payne, has been in Buenos Aires since 18 October.

He was seen outside the CasaSur Hotel shortly after his arrival, reading tributes and kissing photos of his son near the site where he died. He also thanked fans for their support.

The public prosecutor’s office in Argentina is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. One suspect being investigated over Liam Payne’s death recently insisted he did not supply the pop star with drugs or accept any money from him.