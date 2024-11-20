Liam Payne’s coffin arrives by horse-drawn hearse at One Direction star’s funeral

Liam Payne's coffin arrived in a horse-drawn hearse at the One Direction star's funeral in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, on Wednesday (20 November).

Adorned in flowers that read "Son" and "Daddy," the white carriage stood in front of St Mary’s Church as mourners arrived to pay their final respects.

Among the guests at the singer's funeral were his bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson.

Payne died aged 31 on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires.