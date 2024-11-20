One Direction members reunite to pay respects at Liam Payne’s funeral

Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson attended the singer’s funeral on Wednesday, 20 November, in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

The former X Factor stars, dressed in black, were among the guests who paid their final respects to Payne at St Mary’s Church.

They joined Payne’s parents and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, to mourn the singer.

Payne died aged 31 on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires.