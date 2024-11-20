Liam Payne’s funeral to take place today

Liam Payne funeral latest: Star being laid to rest today with One Direction bandmates expected to attend
British pop star died aged 31 after falling from his hotel room balcony last month
One Direction star Liam Payne’s funeral is taking place today, with his family, closest friends and former bandmates expected to attend.
The British singer died aged 31, after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room on 16 October.
Early toxicology reports found that the former One Direction star and solo artist had “multiple substances” in his system when he died. The local prosecutor’s office is currently investigating his death.
Prosecutors appeared to rule out third party involvement and “self-harm”, according to a lengthy statement released earlier this month.
Payne’s fellow One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik said they were “devastated” by his passing but “the memories we shared with him will be treasured forever”.
“We are heartbroken,” his family said in a statement following the news of his death. “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul”.
Liam Payne obituary
Born in Wolverhampton, England, Payne was drawn to singers such as Usher and Justin Timberlake. He remembered his childhood as a happy one: his father, Geoff, worked as a fitter, while his mother, Karen, was a nursery nurse.
“It was great, though we didn’t have much,” he told The Telegraph in a 2017 interview. “Dad was in debt, but they did the best they could. It makes you dream a bit, you know?”
Believing a career in music would be “the thing that made my parents proudest”, he first appeared as a contestant on reality TV contest The X Factor in 2008, but was told by judge and show creator Simon Cowell to come back in two years.
When he returned in 2010, he was placed in the group One Direction alongside fellow contestants Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. It was his big break.
Liam Payne: The ambitious One Direction star who struggled with dark side of fame
Singer, who rose to fame as a member of boyband One Direction, died aged 31 after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires
Liam Payne’s funeral to take place today
Liam Payne’s funeral is due to take place today (Wednesday 20 November), just over a month after the One Direction star died at the age of 31.
The singer suffered fatal injuries after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.
The ceremony will be closed to the public, attended by just his family and closest friends. His four One Direction bandmates: Louis Tomlinson, 32, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, 31, and Harry Styles, 30, are expected to attend.
A wake is expected to be held following the service.
