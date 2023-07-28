Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry has joked that Lizzo is “coming for” husband Orlando Bloom’s job as the rapper transformed into his Lord of the Rings character.

On Thursday (27 July), the singer, rapper and flautist shared footage with her fans as she took part in the Hobbiton set tour in New Zealand.

The town of Matamata is home to the Middle Earth set from the Lord of the Rings films, which was created for Peter Jackson’s fantasy adaptation franchise and since 2002 has been accessible to tourists to visit as part of a walking tour.

Lizzo shared a number of posts on Instagram from the trip. In one clip, which was filmed through the door of the Hobbiton house, Lizzo is shown standing against the hills used to mimic the Middle Earth of JRR Tolkien’s books.

Dressed in green cargo pants and a green bodysuit with her hair white and wearing elf ears, the 35-year-old then played the Lord of the Rings theme tune on her flute.

“Lizzolas in her natural habitat…” she captioned the post, in reference to Orlando Bloom’s character of Legolas in the film franchise.

In a second post, Lizzo shared a series of pictures and clips from the trip as she explored the sets, joking that she was “house hunting”.

Lizzo’s fans and famous friends alike were quick to praise the post, with her “Special” collaborator and rapper SZA writing: “HELLOOOOO!??? Gandolfiana [heart-eye emoji].”

Perry, meanwhile, tagged LOTR actor Bloom, writing: “@orlandobloom comin fer yer jerb.”

Bloom played Legolas in all three of Jackson’s films from 2001 to 2003.

“This has gotta be the best outfit that anyone has ever worn in Hobbiton,” one commenter said.

“Lizzo in the SHIRE?! This is awesome,” another added.

One comment read: “Ok but when are we gonna see YOU in a fantasy franchise?!!!! Summer blockbuster!!!”

“New lord of the rings movie!!!!????? Don’t hype me up Lizzo!!!” another fan wrote.

Lizzo – real name Melissa Jefferson – visited New Zealand following a jam packed summer performing at festivals across Europe.

In June, the “Truth Hurts” rapper performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival, with fans suggesting that she “should have headlined” instead of US rock band Guns N’ Roses who followed her.

In her five-star review of the set, The Independent’s Kate Hutchinson wrote: “Watching Lizzo’s exceptionally glammy live performance ahead of Guns N’ Roses on the Pyramid Stage, you’re left baffled as to why she wasn’t in the top slot…

“Her punchy power-disco-pop, zinging with self-love and sassy empowerment messages, is exactly the pep up Glastonbury needs after a burning hot day.”