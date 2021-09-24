Madonna says she phoned Britney Spears this week to ‘check in on her’

Madonna has revealed that she recently called Britney Spears to “check in on her”.

During a red carpet interview on Thursday night (23 September) for the New York City premiere of her new documentary, Madame X, Madonna said she was “just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage.”

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I love her.”

Earlier this month, Spears announced her engagement to model and actor Sam Asghari, who she has been dating since 2016.

Following the news, actor Octavia Spencer jokingly advised Spears to get a prenup before marrying Asghari. She later said sorry, and her apology was accepted by Asghari.

In the early 2000s, Madonna and Spears worked together on the song “Me Against the Music” and put on an iconic joint show at the 2003 MTV Awards with Christina Aguilera.

Madonna is one many celebrities who have spoken out in support of Spears over her conservatorship battle.

Earlier this week, Spears’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed documents in court arguing that the conservatorship should end immediately and without the need for the singer to have to undergo mental health or medical evaluations.