Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Madonna has expressed gratitude for the recent gift she received from her friend and longtime manager, Guy Oseary.

The 64-year-old singer who was admitted to a hospital in June after developing a “serious bacterial infection”, received a Polaroid of Keith Haring “wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it” from Oseary.

On Sunday (30 July), Madonna shared a series of photos to Instagram showing her posing with Oseary’s gift and hugging her son David, 17, and daughter Lourdes Leon, 26.

“Love from family and friends is the best medicine,” Madonna wrote in the caption, explaining that she had been “reflecting” after being out of the hospital for a month.

In the post, the “Popular” singer also thanked all her friends for their love and support.

“If you zoom into this picture I am holding, you will see a polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it,” Madonna wrote in reference to Oseary’s gift.

She called the three artists a “perfect triangle of brilliance” who “touched so many lives including my own”.

The “Material Girl” singer added by writing that she “sobbed when I opened this gift because I realised how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.

“Thank you @guyoseary for this gift!” Madonna wrote.

In the same post, Madonna also shared how grateful she felt for her children, explaining that she’d seen a different side to them during her health scare.

“As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving… but when the chips were down my children really showed up for me,” she wrote.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

The singer has six children: Lourdes, Rocco, 22, David, daughter Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, both 10.

Earlier this month, Madonna assured her fans that her “focus is now my health” and went on to announce when she plans to embark on her delayed tour.

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” she said, adding: “I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.”

Madonna was due to begin The Celebration Tour in Canada on 15 July.

The tour, which is set to run for 84 shows, comes two years after she last toured in 2019 in support of her 14th studio album, Madame X.

Madonna announced the tour in January, telling fans on Instagram to “come join the party”.