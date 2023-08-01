Sinead O’Connor – latest: Longtime friend Bob Geldof says singer was ‘full of a terrible loneliness’
Singer, who died 18 months after the death of her son Shane, has been remembered for her music, her activism, and her generosity
Tributes to Irish singer Sinead O’Connor are continuing to pour in, in the wake of the Irish singer’s death aged 56.
Thousands of fans, fellow musicians and public figures have shared their love for O’Connor since her family confirmed the Dublin-born musician had died.
O’Connor’s longtime friend, singer Bob Geldof, paid tribute to the “Mandinka” singer over the weekend at Ireland’s Cavan Calling festival.
Addressing the crowd, Geldof recalled the nature of his final texts with O’Connor before her death.
“Many, many times Sinead was full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair,” he said. “She was a very good friend of mine. We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago. Some of her texts were laden with desperation and despair and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.”
O’Connor spoke about living with bipolar disorder during a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2007, explaining how she suffered from suicidal thoughts.
“I don’t think I was born with bipolar disorder – I believe it was created as a result of the violence I experienced,” she told Winfrey, referring to the abuse she’d experienced from her mother as a child.
Later, in 2013, O’Connor told fans that she’d been misdiagnosed and that she was instead suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
O’Connor’s memoir ‘Rememberings’ tops best-seller list following her death
Irish singer’s 2021 memoir Rememberings has managed to top the best-seller list, following her death last week on 26 July.
In Rememberings, O’Connor recounts “her painful tale of growing up in Dublin in a dysfunctional, abusive household”, according to a summary.
She also takes a look at her controversial yet acclaimed career.
All-Ireland football final pays tribute to late Sinead O’Connor
Sinead O’Connor is being remembered for her lifelong dedication to women’s rights
As well as her musical talent, Sinead O’Connor is being remembered for her lifelong advocacy of women’s rights following her death at the age of 56.
Irish singer was vocal advocate for women in the music industry and reproductive rights
Sinead O’Connor was finishing new album and reviewing tour dates before her death, say her managers
Sinead O’Connor had been “completing her new album”, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book, her management company has said.
Grammy-winning Irish singer died on 26 July, aged 56
Sinead O’Connor's prescience 'was unbelievable', broadcaster Dave Fanning says
Sinead O’Connor’s withering Piers Morgan snub resurfaces
Sinead O’Connor’s brutal rejection of Piers Morgan’s invitation to feature as a guest on ITV’s Good Morning Britain has resurfaced following her death aged 56.
Accompanying the post, the 58-year-old broadcaster included a photo of the two standing together in the ITV studio.
“Knew her for 35 years & we had some ferocious spats but also some great Guinness-fuelled make-ups. She was a unique character. Sad day,” the broadcaster, 58, tweeted.
To the delight of many O’Connor fans, however, one such spat has resurfaced across social media.
Broadcaster had apparently invited the late singer to appear on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’
No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death
No medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out, London Inner South Coroner’s Court said on Thursday (27 July).
The result of the autopsy may not be available for several weeks, according to a statement on the court website.
Rob Schneider recalls ‘eery’ aftermath of Sinead O’Connor’s pope stunt on SNL
Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider has recalled the immediate impact Sinead O’Connor’s infamous political stunt had on the show’s studio audience.
In 1992, the late Irish singer, shocked America and the rest of the world after she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II live on the popular comedy sketch show. “Fight the real enemy,” she said while staring directly into the camera.
Thirty years later, on the day of O’Connor’s death (26 July) at age 56, comedian Schneider, 59, paid tribute to the “gentle and lovely” artist, recounting one of her stand-out moments.
Irish singer was promptly banned for life by broadcaster after political protest
Music critic Helen Brown on Sinead O’Connor
“The voice was strangely soft, yet O’Connor reached deep into the awkward corners of every consonant like she was gouging at scabs,” writes music critic Helen Brown. “There was a scowl and a punch thrown as she ripped into the chorus.”
O’Connor shot to fame in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, confronting the nation with all her trauma and vulnerability. Helen Brown pays tribute to a complicated, brilliant artist
