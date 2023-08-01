Jump to content

Liveupdated1690858855

Sinead O’Connor – latest: Longtime friend Bob Geldof says singer was ‘full of a terrible loneliness’

Singer, who died 18 months after the death of her son Shane, has been remembered for her music, her activism, and her generosity

Inga Parkel,Annabel Nugent,Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 01 August 2023 04:00
Sinead O'Connor dies, aged 56

Tributes to Irish singer Sinead O’Connor are continuing to pour in, in the wake of the Irish singer’s death aged 56.

Thousands of fans, fellow musicians and public figures have shared their love for O’Connor since her family confirmed the Dublin-born musician had died.

O’Connor’s longtime friend, singer Bob Geldof, paid tribute to the “Mandinka” singer over the weekend at Ireland’s Cavan Calling festival.

Addressing the crowd, Geldof recalled the nature of his final texts with O’Connor before her death.

“Many, many times Sinead was full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair,” he said. “She was a very good friend of mine. We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago. Some of her texts were laden with desperation and despair and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.”

O’Connor spoke about living with bipolar disorder during a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2007, explaining how she suffered from suicidal thoughts.

“I don’t think I was born with bipolar disorder – I believe it was created as a result of the violence I experienced,” she told Winfrey, referring to the abuse she’d experienced from her mother as a child.

Later, in 2013, O’Connor told fans that she’d been misdiagnosed and that she was instead suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

1690858855

O’Connor’s memoir ‘Rememberings’ tops best-seller list following her death

Irish singer’s 2021 memoir Rememberings has managed to top the best-seller list, following her death last week on 26 July.

In Rememberings, O’Connor recounts “her painful tale of growing up in Dublin in a dysfunctional, abusive household”, according to a summary.

She also takes a look at her controversial yet acclaimed career.

Inga Parkel1 August 2023 04:00
1690855229

All-Ireland football final pays tribute to late Sinead O’Connor

Inga Parkel1 August 2023 03:00
1690851614

Sinead O’Connor is being remembered for her lifelong dedication to women’s rights

As well as her musical talent, Sinead O’Connor is being remembered for her lifelong advocacy of women’s rights following her death at the age of 56.

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor’s lifelong dedication to women’s rights

Irish singer was vocal advocate for women in the music industry and reproductive rights

Inga Parkel1 August 2023 02:00
1690848029

Inga Parkel1 August 2023 01:00
1690844414

Sinead O’Connor was finishing new album and reviewing tour dates before her death, say her managers

Sinead O’Connor had been “completing her new album”, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book, her management company has said.

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor was finishing new album before her death, say her managers

Grammy-winning Irish singer died on 26 July, aged 56

Inga Parkel1 August 2023 00:00
1690840814

Sinead O’Connor's prescience 'was unbelievable', broadcaster Dave Fanning says

Inga Parkel31 July 2023 23:00
1690837214

Sinead O’Connor’s withering Piers Morgan snub resurfaces

Sinead O’Connor’s brutal rejection of Piers Morgan’s invitation to feature as a guest on ITV’s Good Morning Britain has resurfaced following her death aged 56.

Accompanying the post, the 58-year-old broadcaster included a photo of the two standing together in the ITV studio.

“Knew her for 35 years & we had some ferocious spats but also some great Guinness-fuelled make-ups. She was a unique character. Sad day,” the broadcaster, 58, tweeted.

To the delight of many O’Connor fans, however, one such spat has resurfaced across social media.

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor and Piers Morgan

Sinead O’Connor’s withering Piers Morgan snub resurfaces as presenter pays tribute

Broadcaster had apparently invited the late singer to appear on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’

Inga Parkel31 July 2023 22:00
1690833614

No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death

No medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out, London Inner South Coroner’s Court said on Thursday (27 July).

The result of the autopsy may not be available for several weeks, according to a statement on the court website.

Inga Parkel31 July 2023 21:00
1690830029

Rob Schneider recalls ‘eery’ aftermath of Sinead O’Connor’s pope stunt on SNL

Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider has recalled the immediate impact Sinead O’Connor’s infamous political stunt had on the show’s studio audience.

In 1992, the late Irish singer, shocked America and the rest of the world after she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II live on the popular comedy sketch show. “Fight the real enemy,” she said while staring directly into the camera.

Thirty years later, on the day of O’Connor’s death (26 July) at age 56, comedian Schneider, 59, paid tribute to the “gentle and lovely” artist, recounting one of her stand-out moments.

Read more:

Rob Schneider and Sinead O’Connor on ‘SNL’

Rob Schneider recalls ‘eery’ aftermath of Sinead O’Connor’s pope stunt on SNL

Irish singer was promptly banned for life by broadcaster after political protest

Inga Parkel31 July 2023 20:00
1690826414

Music critic Helen Brown on Sinead O’Connor

“The voice was strangely soft, yet O’Connor reached deep into the awkward corners of every consonant like she was gouging at scabs,” writes music critic Helen Brown. “There was a scowl and a punch thrown as she ripped into the chorus.”

Sinead O’Connor

Sinead O’Connor, the Irish artist who put her pain, and the pain of others, into song

O’Connor shot to fame in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, confronting the nation with all her trauma and vulnerability. Helen Brown pays tribute to a complicated, brilliant artist

Inga Parkel31 July 2023 19:00

