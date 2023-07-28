Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna has shared a health update while celebrasting an important anniversary.

The singer, who was admitted to hospital last month with a “serious bacterial infection”, posted a video of her recovery online to mark 40 years since she released her debut album.

Lucky Star was released in 1983, and features the song of the same name as well as the tracks "Holiday" and "Borderline".

Alongside the clip, the singer wrote: “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!”

She added: “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album. [sic]”

After being admitted to hospital, where she ended up in the ICU, Madonna was forced to postpone her Celebration world tour, which was due to start in July.

Earlier this month, Madonna told fans she was “on the road to recovery”, and announced “plans” to launch the tour in Europe in October.

She said that her “focus now is my health and getting stronger”, but said she was sad to “let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show”.

She told her fans: “I have felt your love. I’m incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Madonna’s illness was confirmed by her tour manager on 28 June.

Madonna gives fans healsth update on Instagram (Instagram)

Guy Oseary said that the “Like a Prayer” singer had a “several-day stay in the ICU” after developing an infection.

This prompted the singer to “pause all commitments”, including delaying the start of her forthcoming tour; the Queen of Pop was due to begin The Celebration Tour in Canada on 15 July

The Celebration Tour will feature music from Madonna’s catalogue across four decades, and was scheduled to arrive in the UK in October and December.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.