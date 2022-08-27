MTV VMAs 2022: How and when to watch the awards
Billie Eilish and Lizzo are among the top nominees at this year’s ceremony
The MTV VMAs are almost upon us, with this year’s ceremony seeing artists from Billie Eilish and Drake to Lizzo and Harry Styles competing for the top prizes.
The 2022 ceremony will have not one host but three, with rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow all set to anchor the event.
The night is also reported to feature a line-up of performers that is already proving controversial.
Find out below how and when to watch the MTV VMAs…
When are the MTV VMAs?
The MTV VMAs will take place at 8pm ET on Sunday, 28 August at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. This means that, in the UK, the ceremony will air at 1am on Monday, 29 August.
How to watch the MTV VMAs in the UK and the US
UK viewers can watch the VMAs on MTV and MTV.com.
US viewers can watch the ceremony on MTV, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.
Online streaming options also include Hulu+ Live TV and YouTube TV – both of which have free-trial periods.
Find the full list of nominees here and the line-up of performers here.
