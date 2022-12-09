Offset says he’s in a ‘dark place’ one month after Takeoff death

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rapper Offset has said that he’s “in a dark place” one month after the death of Migos bandmate Takeoff.

Takeoff was shot dead in Houston, Texas on 1 November. Police officers were called in the early hours of the morning to a Bowling Alley in Houston where a private party was taking place.

The 28-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Takeoff and Offset were in music trio Migos together along with Takeoff’s uncle Quavo, who was present at the time of Takeoff’s death. Quavo is Offset’s cousin.

On Thursday (8 December), Offset tweeted a middle finger emoji.

“In a dark place,” he wrote.

Since the death of his bandmate, Offset has tweeted several tribute images and videos remembering TakeOff.

On 21 November, he shared his first Twitter post since the tragedy, tweeting a photo of Takeoff with the caption: “Love you so much.”

A week later, he posted an artwork image of his bandmate, writing “I miss you bra tryna push through the pain”.

After his most recent tweet, the rapper’s followers have been sending their love to the artist. Although the post didn’t directly reference Takeoff, fans seem to think the woes are in relation to his grief.

“You got this Offset,” wrote one supportive fan. “Takeoff booming in the sky waiting for you guys to drop some bangers and making sure you guys keep his legacy alive… in your hearts and mind… and let his voice speak through the words of your music!”

“Try and use the happy memories you have to get you through. He was a lovely man. Help his legacy shine. Sending love from England to you and your family,” commented another.

“Sorry bro bc I know life will never be the same without Takeoff, success won’t be as sweet I’m sure of it..but time heals, time makes the heart grow fonder and warmer,” one follower said. “Lean into any and all emotions and know that you all will meet again but know the marathon must continue.”

Many of Offset’s followers have been showing their support by referencing their own grief, admitting they know how the rapper feels.

“Off, it’s ok to be in a dark place. I was when I lost my lil bro at 26,” wrote one commenter. “It was a terrible loss, but knowing I’ll see him again is what keeps me going everyday, not to mention the strength God has given me. Hold yo head up.”