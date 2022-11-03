Jump to content

Offset changes Instagram profile picture to image of Takeoff after Migos bandmate’s death

Offset and Quavo have yet to comment publicly on their bandmate’s passing

Tom Murray
Thursday 03 November 2022 06:38
Migos: Takeoff's final Instagram story before fatal shooting

Offset has paid a subtle tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff after the rapper was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, yesterday (1 November).

Offset’s Migos bandmates Quavo and Takeoff were at a private party at a bowling alley when the latter was killed and two unnamed others were injured.

While Offset has yet to verbally comment on his friend’s passing, the rapper changed his profile photo on Instagram Wednesday (2 November) to one of Takeoff’s face.

According to TMZ, Offset was scheduled to perform at MGM Music Hall in Boston tomorrow, however, an employee at the venue told them he’d no longer be appearing.

While Quavo and Offset have not yet issued statements on Takeoff’s death, many others in the music and entertainment industry have shared their condolences.

On The Late Late Show last night, James Corden shared some “unforgettable moments” with the late hip-hop star who had appeared on his popular Carpool Karaoke segment with the rest of Migos in 2018.

Takeoff, and Offset of Migos

(Getty Images)

“I was lucky enough to spend some unforgettable moments with Takeoff over the past few years,” Corden said.

“He was an incredible guy, warm and generous. Whenever I’d see him he’d always call me Big Drip and he knew how much I loved that.”

Drake, Gucci Mane and Khloe Kardashian are among the many other celebrities to pay tribute to the rapper.

Follow the latest updates following Takeoff’s death here

