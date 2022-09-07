Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robbie Williams has offered an NSFW response to Damon Albarn’s previous comments about Taylor Swift not writing her own songs.

In January this year, Swift hit back at the Gorillaz frontman for his “damaging” claim that she doesn’t write her own songs during an interview.

When asked whether he thinks modern musicians rely too much on “sound and attitude” over songwriting these days, Albarn told the LA Times: “Name me someone who’s not”.

When the interviewer mentioned Swift as an example of someone who doesn’t rely on these things, calling her “an excellent songwriter”, Albarn replied, “She doesn’t write her own songs.”

When journalist Mikael Wood said that Swift does indeed write her own song, including co-writing some of them, Albarn said: “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great.”

He also highlighted Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas as “really interesting” songwriters, adding: “I’m way more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift.”

Now, Williams has hit back at Albarn’s comments about co-writing songs in a new interview with NME.

Rejecting Albarn’s “traditionalist” view that solo songwriting is acceptable than co-writing songs, he told the publication: “I think that when people say that, what they’re actually doing is having a wank about themselves.

“It’s true!” he continued, adding, “You know, it’s like, why don’t you cut the middle man out – just get a few ribs removed and give yourself a nosh, you twat!

“Because all you’re doing is going, ‘Hey, I’m f****** amazing!’”

After Swift responded to Albarn’s claims on Twitter, he apologised to her “unreservedly and unconditionally”. He said that his comments about songwriting had been reduced to “clickbait”, adding that “the last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting”.

Williams’ 13th studio album XXV is scheduled for release on 9 September.

Last month, Swift announced that her next studio album Midnights will be out on 21 October this year, after teasing its release at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.