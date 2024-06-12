Sir Rod Stewart pokes fun at David Beckham in front of King Charles

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Rod Stewart couldn’t resist making a cheeky dig at David Beckham as he celebrated the work of King Charles III’s foundation, alongside a number of other star ambassadors.

Among the guests at St James’s Palace on Tuesday (11 June) were Sienna Miller, broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, and Stewart’s wife, model Penny Lancaster.

The event was held to showcase the work of students, teachers, alumni and partners who have contributed to the organisation’s charitable efforts.

Rocker Stewart, 79, who received his own knighthood in 2016, made a short speech in which he quipped that Beckham would soon receive the same honour.

“Penny and I are so honoured to be ambassadors for the King’s [Foundation],” he began in a clip shared to social media. “I’m also wonderfully honoured to be a knight.

“David, yours is coming soon,” he added to laughter from the audience while Beckham, who has long been rumoured to be keen to receive the honour, shook his head and laughed.

King Charles III smiles as he attends the inaugural King’s Foundation charity awards at St James’s Palace in London with British pop icon Rod Stewart, left, and former footballer David Beckham in the background ( AP )

The former England captain was announced as one of the foundation’s ambassadors last month, when it was revealed that he had spent time with the King discussing beekeeping, and ways in which young people could be connected to nature.

The football star is known for sharing videos to his social media accounts of his gardening projects, including his beloved chickens and his beehives. Earlier this week, fans called for him to have his own gardening show.

Later in the evening, Charles and Beckham were seen laughing as they debated England’s chances in the Euro 2024 championships, as Beckham told the King: “We’ll be ready. Gareth will be ready.”

King Charles III laughs with former England footballer David Beckham ( Getty Images )

The event at St James’s Palace is set to become an annual fixture in the King’s Foundation calendar.

Alongside its education programmes to protect traditional skills, the foundation, based at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, aims to revitalise communities through urban regeneration and planning, and support sustainable food production and teach rural skills.

Last month, Stewart made a surprising admission about one of his biggest songs, “Maggie May”, as he joked that he he would have “asked for his money back” after hearing it.

“Isn’t it a wonder I’ve survived some of my f***ing terrible career moves,” he told Classic Rock Stories. “Sometimes I worry about me!”

The revelation came just weeks after the rocker surprised revellers at a Glasgow pub with an impromptu rendition of the hit song, which reached No 1 in five countries when it was released in 1971, after a Celtic game.