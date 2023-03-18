Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rod Stewart has cancelled a tour date at the last minute after suffering a viral infection.

The singer had been scheduled to play at Geelong in Australia, for the latest date in his A Day on the Green tour.

Stewart has been accompanied by Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens as his support acts. On Instagram, the “Maggie May” songwriter shared a statement, just six hours before he was due to take the stage.

“Live Nation and Roundhouse Entertainment regret to announce that tonight’s performance by Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong will not go ahead due to illness,” it read.

“We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience for ticket holders. A further announcement regarding the concert arrangements will be made early next week.”

All three performers – Stewart, Lauper and Stevens – shared the same statement on social media. “Reposting from Sir Rod Stewart,” Lauper wrote, alongside the announcement.

In a follow-up Instagram post, Stewart elaborated on the cause of the cancellation.

“Hello my friends,” he wrote. “I’m absolutely downhearted that I’m disappointing my fans who bought tickets to A Day On The Green. Late this morning I was advised that I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing.

“I’m only human and sometimes get sick just like you do. My greatest joy is performing for you, so I’m doing everything I can to get on the mend and get back on stage.”

Last month, Stewart was filmed visiting an NHS hospital, where he had paid for a day of scans for other patients in a bid to cut waiting lists.

The rocker said he wanted to “prove I’m not all mouth and trousers”, after vowing to pay for the scans while phoning in to a live segment on Sky News.

Stewart, 78, had recently returned from a scan himself.

In January, Stewart called for the UK’s Conservative government to step down amid the ongoing NHS crisis.

“I personally have been a Tory for a long time but I think this government should stand down now and give the Labour Party a go, this is heartbreaking,” he said during Sky News’s “Your say” segment.