Rod Stewart fulfils promise to NHS hospital after making pledge on Sky News

Sir Rod Stewart said he wanted to “prove I’m not all mouth and trousers” as he visited his local NHS hospital where he paid for a day of scans for patients to help cut waiting lists.

Arriving in a white Rolls-Royce on a drizzly February day, the 78-year-old star said “hi everyone” as he climbed from the car outside Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex.

The singer-songwriter last month called a live phone-in segment on Sky News and offered to pay for people to have hospital scans, having just returned from one himself.

