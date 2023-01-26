Rod Stewart calls for Tory government to step down amid NHS crisis

Sir Rod Stewart, a self-professed Tory, has phoned in to Sky News to call for a Labour government.

The Maggie May singer, 78, criticised the government’s handling of the NHS crisis and offered to donate money for medical scans after hearing stories of long NHS waiting lists.

“I personally have been a Tory for a long time but I think this government should stand down now and give the Labour Party a go, this is heartbreaking,” he said during the programme’s “Your say” segment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.