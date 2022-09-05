Song from 2011 tops iTunes electronic chart after bizarre sex confession goes viral
Hudson Mohawke’s ‘Cbat’ is trending for the strangest reason
A song from 11 years ago has shot to the top of iTunes’ electronic music chart after a bizarre sex-related confession went viral on social media.
The song in question is DJ Hudson Mohawke’s 2011 track “Cbat”, which was mentioned in a Reddit post claiming to detail one person’s unusual sexual experiences involving the song.
Reddit user u/TylerLife wrote in the “TIFU” (“Today I f***ed up”) subreddit, sharing a post entitled: “My (20F) girlfriend of two years told me the music that I (25M) play during sex is weird and a major turn off.”
In the post, he claimed that he had curated a playlist of music to play while he and his girlfriend would have sex. Among the tracks was his particular favourite, “Cbat”.
“I thought the song was perfect,” he wrote.
However, he went on to claim that after two years of being in a relationship, his partner told him that she hated the track, and that it deters her from sex entirely.
The post was widely shared on Reddit, with reactions also going viral on Twitter and TikTok – thanks largely to the shrill, squeaky sound of the song itself.
One tweet, which was “liked” over 200,000 times on Twitter, read: “Please read this and then listen to the song. You are not prepared for the song.”
As a result of the Reddit post, and the many videos mocking it that have been shared on TikTok, “Cbat” has experienced a surge in interest, and currently occupies the No 1 spot on the US iTunes Electronic chart.
