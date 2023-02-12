Super Bowl 2023 – live: Rihanna studied Beyonce’s 2013 performance to prepare for her return to stage
Super Bowl 2023: Everything you need to know about the game
Super Bowl 2023 is almost here!
After a thrilling NFL conference championship, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the last two teams standing and will face-off on Sunday.
Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 4.30pm MT (6.30pm ET, 11.30pm GMT) in Glendale, Arizona, at the Cardinals’ 63,000-capacity State Farm Stadium.
While the focus is football, the annual showpiece is a highlight of the entertainment calendar and this year will feature a performance by Rihanna in the Apple Music halftime show. Country star Chris Stapleton will also open the game by performing the national anthem.
Other performances include Babyface singing “America The Beautiful” and Sheryl Lee Ralph giving her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.
Meanwhile, musician Machine Gun Kelly said he was electrocuted during his set ahead of the big game.
And it wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without brands vying for consumer attention with memorable, star-studded ads.
Some 100 million people are expected to watch the spectacle in the US alone, and with just days to go, Fox cancelled and then uncancelled the traditional presidential interview with Joe Biden citing “confusion”.
Cable outage strikes Philadelphia hours before Eagles face Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles fans are furious after a cable and internet outage struck a large part of the city just hours before the team faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Customers of Comcast’s Xfinity internet and cable service began reporting connection problems around midday in the Fishtown neighbourhood of the city, BillyPenn reports.
Communications giant Comcast is headquartered in Philadelphia.
Super Bowl 2023: Cable outage hits Philadelphia hours before Eagles play
Outage began in early afternoon, with fix promised by game time
Rihanna watched Beyonce’s halftime show to be inspired
Rihanna says she watched Beyoncé‘s 2013 Super Bowl halftime show as she prepared for her own performance.
“Oh my god – yes! I watched Beyonce’s halftime performances a couple of times,” shge said in an interview on Sunday on new podcast The Process with Nate Burleson, hosted by Emmy winner and retired NFL star Nate Burleson.
“She is a beast and a whole other level. Just to be inspired, really,” Rihanna added as she prepares for her first live performance in five years.
Beyoncé headlined the halftime show in 2013 with a medley of hits and a long awaited reunion with Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
Beyoncé also made a surprise appearance at the halftime show in 2016 performing “Formation” during Coldplay’s set.
One hour to go...
Just 60 minutes to go before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off against one another.
First result of the night: The Puppy Bowl
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s 2022 halftime show review
You have to wonder whether Adam Levine was watching. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira didn’t so much erase as obliterate the Maroon 5 frontman’s excruciating Super Bowl halftime show with a high-octane, all-guns-blazing performance that went big on Latin pride.
Shakira’s rock-heavy opener felt like a direct riposte to the tired notion that men are the only ones who can put on a show – if anything, it’s the precise opposite. James Bond-worthy visuals rippled across the stage as Shakira wielded an electric guitar for “Empire”, before J-Lo touched down from the Empire State building – a nod to her native Bronx – for a frenzied and superbly choreographed series of dance routines that put many younger artists (Lopez is 50) to shame.
With kick off under two hours away, a cable outage strikes Philadelphia
It’s a production like no other. Check out the trailer for this year’s halftime show...
‘Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever'
Ahead of her halftime show, last month Rihanna released a 17-piece Savage x Fenty collection inspired by the Super Bowl.
The pieces available for sale include a T-shirt, reading: “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever”, and her unique take on a football jersey.
Chances are there will be plenty of Rihanna fans in the stands sporting the collection to show their support.
Anna Faris says it was ‘liberating’ to pose nude in Super Bowl commercial
Anna Faris will be making her Super Bowl commercial debut in an ad for Avocados from Mexico.
The House Bunny star has said she found it “liberating” posing nude for the commercial.
Acording to Faris, she felt comfortable wearing “tiny little thong” and “nipple covers” because she is at a point in her life where she can “embrace” her appearance.
Steve Martin calls Ben Stiller a ‘nepo baby’ in Super Bowl ad
Ahead of the big game, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller exchanged some choice words in a funny teaser for a Pespi Zero Sugar commercial.
