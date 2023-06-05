Taylor Swift unveils new collaboration with Hayley Williams and Fallout Boy on Speak Now re-release
‘Since “Speak Now” was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist,’ singer said
Taylor Swift has revealed that the re-release of her original 2010 Speak Now album will feature two surprise collaborations with artists she feels “influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist”.
On Monday (5 June), in an Instagram post, the Grammy-winning “Anti-Hero” singer unveiled the full setlist of her forthcoming 22-track Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) record.
“I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version),” Swift wrote, before highlighting that it included collaborations with Paramore’s Hayley Williams and the popular rock band Fall Out Boy.
“Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album,” she said.
“They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now,” she added. “I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”
This announcement comes shortly after her “unexpected” collaboration with rapper Ice Spice on her latest released deluxe album, Midnights (Til Dawn edition).
Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be the singer’s third re-released album, following 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). It will include six unheard tracks.
She is currently in the process of re-recording much of her back catalogue in response to a rights dispute with producer Scooter Braun.
Recently, Swift, who is on her much-hyped Eras tour, had a slight on-stage mishap while performing in Chicago, Illinois over the weekend.
As she was speaking to the crowd on Sunday (4 June), in between performing songs from her Evermore album, she paused and started coughing. She then explained to her fans what happened.
“I just swallowed a bug, I’m so sorry,” she said, in footage of the concert shared on Twitter. She proceeded to cough and turned around, before she looked back at the concert-goers and added: “I’m totally fine, it’s just stupid.”
