Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood could be facing charges over allegations of historic sexual abuse, with the Metropolitan Police submitting a “file of evidence” regarding the claims.

Westwood, 67, has vehemently denied all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and all accusations of wrongdoing.

He has been interviewed several times under caution by police since multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him were made in 2022. The alleged offences are said to have occurred in London between 1982 and 2016.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, told the PA news agency: “A file of evidence has now been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and our team continues to make inquiries, with support from prosecutors.

“We will thoroughly and properly investigate sexual offences as part of our commitment to making London safer for women and girls.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police added: “Detectives from the Met Police continue to investigate a number of reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man.

“As part of the investigation, a man in his 60s has been interviewed by officers under caution on four separate occasions.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London between 1982 and 2016.”

The CPS decides which criminal cases that have been investigated by the police should be prosecuted.

A CPS spokesperson confirmed they had been contacted, saying in a statement: “We can confirm we received a file from the Metropolitan Police Service regarding allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man in his 60s.”

The development comes after the BBC confirmed that it had delayed publishing the results of an independent inquiry into the veteran DJ’s conduct at the corporation due to the “ongoing police investigation”.

Barrister Gemma White KC was appointed in August 2022 to examine his tenure at the BBC, in the wake of the allegations against him that go back four decades.

The BBC board confirmed Ms White had completed her report, which has yet to be published, in July.

Westwood stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April 2022. He left the BBC's Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years.

In April 2022, a joint investigation by The Guardian and BBC News saw seven women accuse Westwood of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour.

A further joint investigation in July found 10 more women make allegations of sexual abuse, sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour against Westwood. He has been accused of using his position to exploit women.

A statement from a representative of Westwood said at the time: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

The Independent has contacted Westwood's representatives for comment.

Additional reporting by Press Association