A new BBC internal report into allegations of sexual misconduct against Tim Westwood has concluded that the corporation should have further explored issues raised about the radio DJ during his time working for the broadcaster.

Police are believed to be investigating sexual assault allegations against Mr Westwood spanning 40 years, but he has not been named as a suspect by the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Westwood has denied any wrongdoing.

"New allegations and issues are emerging...For this reason the work must continue," BBC board independent director Sir Nicholas Serota said.

