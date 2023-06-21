Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glastonbury 2023 is almost upon us, with the music festival set to open its gates on Wednesday (21 June).

Festivalgoers are preparing to watch this year’s headline acts Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, at the annual event at Worthy Farm, Somerset. Other acts on the line-up include Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Texas and Kelis.

The gates to the festival will open at 8am on Wednesday 21 June. Revellers are undoubtedly refreshing their weather apps to see what they can expect across the five days.

Weather experts are providing regular updates on the current forecasts for Pilton, Somerset. After a downpour of rain on Tuesday (20 June) morning – a blessing to campers pitching tents when the festival begins – it currently looks like it will be a mostly dry affair.

You can find the rundown of the weather forecast for Glastonbury – as noted by Accuweather – below.

Wednesday 21 June is said to be sunny with some clouds and a thunderstorm from late morning onwards. The temperature is predicted to be 22 degrees.

Thursday 22 June is said to be partly sunny. Predicted highs of 23 degrees.

Friday 23 June will be mostly cloudy, with highs of 22 degrees.

Saturday 24 June will be mostly cloudy and warm– featuring highs of 26 degrees.

Sunday 25 June is expected to be breezy and warm with lots of sunshine, with temparatures of up to 26 degrees and a mostly cloudy outlook.

Glastonbury Festival (Getty Images)

This list will be updated as and when more accurate forecasts are available.

