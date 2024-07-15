Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Wu-Tang Clan have set the modest sales target of one for their upcoming 31-track double album Once Upon A Time in Shaolin, which will be sold as a 'single-sale collector's item' as though it were a fine painting.

A challenge to the increasing disposability of music in the digital era, the album will be owned by just one person and only heard by a few.

The group plan to tour it around museums, galleries and music festivals (provided all recording devices have been confiscated), with RZA telling Forbes: "We're about to put out a piece of art like nobody else has done in the history of [modern] music.

"We're making a single-sale collector's item, this is like somebody having the sceptre of an Egyptian king," he added.

Produced by Tarik 'Cilvaringz' Azzougarh, the album is currently lying in a hand-carved nickel-silver box and locked in a Moroccan vault.

RZA likened the one-off to the sceptre of an Egyptian king (Picture: Getty) ( Getty )

"I know it sounds crazy," Cilvaringz said. "It might totally flop, and we might be completely ridiculed.

"But the essence and core of our ideas is to inspire creation and originality and debate, and save the music album from dying."

Standing at 128 minutes, Once Upon A Time In Shaolin is said to be in the "original Wu Tang style of the 90s" and encapsulates the Clan's "legendary dark funk and avant garde sound".

There is no word on the price tag yet.

The LP is rumoured to get a play in the UK at the Tate Modern, with paying visitors being patted down for recording devices before listen to it on closely-monitored headphones.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

As Cilvaringz put it: "One leak of this thing nullifies the entire concept."

Wu-Tang Clan have another album on the way this year which will be released to the wider public, entitled A Better Tomorrow.