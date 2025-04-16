Gene Hackman police video shows dog’s heartbreaking reaction to owner’s death

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakwa’s dog's heartbreaking reaction to their deaths at their Santa Fe home was filmed on police bodycam video.

Betsy Arakawa died in February of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — a rare, rodent-borne disease that can lead to a range of symptoms that include flu-like illness, headaches, dizziness and severe respiratory distress, investigators have said. Gene Hackman is believed to have died about a week later of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

The video, released by Santa Fe County Sheriff on 15 April, shows police walking through the couple's home, with the couple's German Shepherd sat close to Arakawa's body.