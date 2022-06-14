Love Island viewers have once again called on the show’s producers to turn down the contestants’ microphones when they kiss.

Monday (5 July) night’s episode began with a tense recoupling, in which Rachel Finni chose Brad McClelland and caused Chuggs Wallis to be dumped from the island.

Debriefing in their newly formed couples, Faye Winter and Liam Reardon got chatting, having recently shared their first kiss while covered in slime in Sunday’s James Bond-themed challenge.

The pair then kissed for the first time away from a challenge, leading viewers to complain that the pair’s microphones had been turned up and made their “sloppy” kissing sound worse.

“Why Faye and Liam kissing soo LOUD?” one tweet read.

“Omg they need to STOP making us hear all the snogging sounds, @ITV!!!” another viewer wrote.

“Turn the kissing sounds down. Have some respect,” one fan joked, while another tweet read: “ITV please turn down the mics i am begging you.”

One viewer said: “These kissing noises sound like they’re tryna suck the life out of their soul like mute.”

“At least play some music over the kissing clips PLEASE I cannot do this anymore,” another wrote.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Update: Producers are showing no signs of lowering the volume in the 2022 series.