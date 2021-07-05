Love Island viewers baffled as newcomer Rachel Finni makes cookery mistake

Love Island viewers were left baffled after newcomer Rachel Finni made a food-related blunder on the show.

During Sunday (4 July) night’s episode, the islanders were introduced to bombshell Finni, who was given 24 hours to decide who she wanted to couple up with out of Brad McClelland and Chuggs Wallis.

During a chat with McClelland, Finni revealed that she was a “really good cook”, asking the labourer about his culinary experience.

She then quizzed McClelland to see whether he could make coq au vin or dauphinoise potatoes, explaining that the former was “duck with wine” when he said he’d never heard of it.

However, many viewers quickly pointed out that coq au vin is actually chicken cooked in wine, but joked that they were impressed with the confidence with which Finni said it was duck.

“Me watching Rachel say coq au vin is duck with confidence when it is a chicken dish, love her,” one viewer commented.

Another tweet read: “Also, the absolute confidence with which Rachel incorrectly explained what Coq Au Vin is? the energy we can only aspire to.”

“Can we talk about rachel acting all entitled that brad didn’t know what coq au vin was but she didn’t even know that it’s chicken not duck,” another wrote.

“Listen if Rachel says Coq au Vin is duck and wine it’s duck and wine ok?” one fan joked.

Another viewer posted: “Rachel being so confidently wrong about what coq au vin is, immediate fav.”

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers were left “fuming” after the show ended on a cliffhanger, leaving Finni’s choice between McClelland and Wallis in the balance.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.