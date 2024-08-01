Carrie Underwood ‘to replace’ Katy Perry on American Idol

Support truly

Carrie Underwood will reportedly replace Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol.

The “California Girls” singer, 39, made her final appearance as a judge on the talent show in May after seven seasons on the panel, with speculation previously circling she would be replaced by American Idol’s first winner Kelly Clarkson, who refuted the claims.

Instead, Underwood – who won the fourth season of American Idol back in 2005 and is known for hits including “Before He Cheats” and “I Didn’t Love You” – will be formally announced as Perry’s replacement on Thursday (1 August), sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

Underwood, who is one of the most successful winners in the show’s history having won eight Grammy Awards and had four of her eight albums hit the top of the US charts, will join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for the ABC competition’s 23rd season, reports claim.

The new season of American Idol is slated to air in early 2025 with live and virtual auditions set to begin this summer on August 12.

The Independent has contacted ABC for comment.

Perry announced that she was leaving American Idol during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February saying that she wanted to focus on her own music, which has subsequently been mocked for its low chart debut.

open image in gallery Carrie Underwood performing in Georgia ( Getty Images for ABA )

The “Last Friday Night” singer joined the programme alongside Richie and Bryan in 2018, when the show was brought back from cancellation on its new network, ABC.

Her exit marked the first time that the judging lineup of the show had changed since its revival.

Previous iterations of the show have included figures such as Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr on the judging panel.

“I love Idol so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America,” Perry said of her exit. “But I feel like I need to go out to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

“I love the show so much but I want to see the world,” she added. “Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day.”