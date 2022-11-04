Alison Hammond describes ‘heart-stopping’ moment she thought she saw an ‘alien spaceship’
TV presenter said it was the ‘most frightened’ she had ever been
Alison Hammond has revealed the moment that made her “the most frightened” she’s ever been.
Presenting on This Morning alongside co-host Dermot O’Leary, the TV personality said that she once thought she’d seen an “alien spaceship”.
“I thought I saw an alien spaceship,” the 47-year-old said. “Genuinely, my heart stopped and it was the most frightened I’d ever been.”
“I genuinely thought he was aliens,” she added.
Ultimately, Hammond deduced that what she was watching was not in fact extra-terrestrials, but lasers in the sky.
“If I was an alien, you’d be the first person I’d want to see when I came down to the world,” O’Leary joked.
“There probably are aliens but they probably just want to leave us alone,” Hammond said in response. “They see us ticking over and everything’s alright.”
Last month, Hammond was nominated for an NTA presenter award, but lost out to Ant and Dec.
While on stage collecting a separate award for This Morning, Hammond used the opportunity to voice her thoughts on missing out.
"You know what, Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and the legends that are Ant & Dec are amazing,” she said, referring to other winners.
"But let’s be honest, I should have won it,” she joked.
“This Morning got one anyway, well done This Morning!" she said, while up on stage with Holly Whilloughby and Phillip Schofield.
Hammond fans were also disappointed that she didn’t win.
“Oh for god sake Ant and Dec again !!! Come on, there are other presenters!!!! #NTAs that award should have gone to Alison Hammond,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.
This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.
