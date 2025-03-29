Alison Hammond reveals she turned down Big Brother return after 23 years
TV presenter first found fame on the popular reality series
Alison Hammond has spoken about turning down a return to Big Brother, the programme that first launched her to fame.
Hammond, best known for hosting series such as This Morning, competed on the popular reality series as a civilian contestant back in 2002.
During an appearance on Gaby Roslin's Magic Radio show, Hammond reflected on her career in the years since leaving the Big Brother House.
"It's unbelievable,” she said. “When you like look back, that chain of events was so correct for me. If I'd won it, I don't think my life would have gone in the same direction. I'm just so grateful to Big Brother.”
Despite this gratitude, the presenter said that she had turned down the chance to appear on the forthcoming series of the celebrity edition.
Big Brother was relaunched by ITV in 2023, with the celebrity edition returning the following year.
Asked if she would do Big Brother again, Hammond responded: “"I just got asked and I said no.
“Yeah, they asked me and I said no, I wouldn't do it again. I just think I've done it, haven't I?”
In the years since Big Brother, Hammond has featured on a number of popular reality series across British TV, including I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity MasterChef and I Can See Your Voice.
Hammond’s effervescent, down-to-earth TV persona has made her a household name throughout much of the UK. Last November, viewers hailed an appearance on Great British Bake Off as “TV gold”.
In the episode, Hammond fell off a work surface while attempting to perform a roll. In a fit of laughter on the floor, the presenter told onlookers to “leave me” as she attempted to compose herself.
Co-host Noel Fielding described the fall “the best thing I’ve ever seen”; thankfully, the fall didn’t result in any injury for Hammond, and viewers at home were left in hysterics.
