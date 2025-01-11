Alison Hammond goes make-up free as This Morning star praised by co-hosts

Alison Hammond discussed going make-up free as the This Morning presenter was praised by co-hosts for posting a “real” picture of herself on social media.

The 49-year-old posted a picture of herself at the gym after a workout on Instagram earlier this week, which prompted fans to praise the presenter for being authentic.

The This Morning presenter discussed the picture when she co-hosted the show on Friday (10 January) with Dermot O’Leary.

She said: “This is the real me at the gym yesterday, I look completely differnet don’t I?”

Dermot replied: “You are you, that is not a million miles away.

“You look lovely in both, babs.”