Tearful Alison Hammond breaks down as This Morning boss quits after 10 years

Alison Hammond appeared visibly emotional on Friday's (28 February) episode of This Morning, as she gave a tearful goodbye to outgoing editor of the ITV daytime show, Martin Frizell.

Revealing Frizell was the person who "took a chance" on her and co-presenter Josie Gibson, Hammond said the team were "so sad" to see the TV boss leave after 10 years in the role.

Gibson added Frizell "believed in me when I didn't even believe in myself".

Frizell said: "It's been a great ride. It's been a fantastic time."