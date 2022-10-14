Alison Hammond admits ‘embarrassing’ mistake at NTAs to Dermot O’Leary

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alison Hammond has admitted to making an “embarrassing” mistake at the National Television Awards.

During This Morning on Friday (14 November), Hammond and co-host Dermot O’Leary thanked viewers after winning the award for Best Daytime Show at Thursday (13 November) night’s show.

“We are so very very grateful. You are officially watching Britain’s best daytime show everyone! Thank you so much for voting,” said Hammond.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say, ‘I don’t want to go to school today mum,’” O’Leary joked.

But Hammond admitted she mistakenly thought had also she won the award for Best Presenter, which she was nominated for alongside the likes of Ant and Dec, Graham Norton and Bradley Walsh.

“The funniest moment was – obviously I was up for an award – and I heard ‘Ant and Dec’ being called but I heard ‘Alison’. In my head, I heard ‘Alison’,” she told viewers.

“So then I reached across to Dermot and said, ‘Did they say Alison?’ and Dermot went, ‘No. They didn’t say Alison.’ I was so shameful. It’s so embarrassing!”

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly won the Best Presenter prize at the NTAs for a 21st consecutive time.

They were not in attendance due to having Covid-19, but thanked fans on social media.

“I wasn’t joking,” added Hammond. “I said ‘Did they say Alison babes? And you went ‘no’. But what a great night! We are truly, truly, the whole team, they all work incredibly hard. We are so grateful for this award.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were met with faint boos as they appeared on stage at the NTAs to collect the award for Best Daytime Programme.

Willoughby and Schofield have faced controversy recently after they were accused of “jumping the queue” to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying in state, which they denied.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am onITV and ITV Hub.