Ana De Armas has shared a sweet story about Robert DeNiro visiting her family in Cuba.

The Blonde star made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend.

During the episode, De Armas delivered a heartwarming monologue in which she recalled some of her early experiences in Hollywood.

The Cuban-Spanish actor, 34, began her career in Cuba before she moved to Spain at the age of 18. In her twenties, she moved to Los Angeles.

“This has been a magical year. Not only was I nominated for an Oscar, but in three weeks, I’m going to officially become an American citizen!” de Armas said. “I am proud to become a citizen because when I moved here, everyone was so welcoming.”

One person she gave a special shout out to was Robert DeNiro, whom she starred with in her first film in the US, the sports biopic Hands of Stone (2016).

De Armas went on to recall DeNiro’s “kind gesture”, stating that he went out of his way to say hello to her family in Cuba when he visited the country, even paying her father a visit at his place of work.

“When I did my first movie in the US called Hands of Stone, I got to work with Robert De Niro, and one day on set, he told me, ‘I may be going to Cuba soon, and if I do, I’ll say hello to your family,’” she recalled. “He even asked me for their phone number.”

“I completely forgot about it, and one day I get a phone call from my dad, he’s hysterical, and I go, ‘Dad, what’s wrong?’ and he goes, ‘Robert De Niro just came to visit me at work!’”

De Armas continued: “That was such a kind gesture, and I have been so fortunate to work with so many wonderful actors.

“My dad was so proud of me, and he would be proud to see me today standing on this stage. I feel very lucky to be here.”

Elsewhere during the monologue, De Armas said that she learnt English by watching Friends.

The actor also said that she felt that she had made it when her name was the answer in a New York Times crossword puzzle – and also given that she was hosting SNL.