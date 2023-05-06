‘Two schoolboys’: Ant and Dec spotted pulling bizarre faces at coronation

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ant and Dec caught fans’ attention during the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, when the pair were caught on camera making strange facial expressions.

The I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! duo, real names Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, were filmed moving their jaws in bizarre fashion while Charles was being crowned in Westminster Abbey.

Sharing a clip of the moment on social media, one fan quipped: “That’s a ‘someone’s farted’ look.”

Another viewer wrote: “Ant & Dec doing what every normal person would do in this scenario…. Try not to laugh!”

Someone else joked that the pair were like “two schoolboys who’ve been told by their teacher to keep quiet and can’t contain their laughter”, while one person suggested that their “animatronics” were “freaking out”.

Ant and Dec weren’t the only attendees to draw attention to their body language during the coronation ceremony.

Prince Louis, one of the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, was pictured fidgeting in the front row of Westminster Abbey. In one photograph, the five-year old royal appeared to be yawning.

Another amusing moment during proceedings came when football fans mistook one of the songs being performed for the Champions League anthem – and for good reason.

Comedian Dara Ó Briain was among those to comment on the moment, writing: “Tuned out for a while; now they are building a box to the Champions League music. Does Charles pop out the top?”

This week, Russell Brand delivered a damning assessment of the monarchy during a podcast appearance, criticising the public for “putting up with” the “expensive” coronation.