The makers of a documentary about Armie Hammer’s alleged abuse have said they will make one change to it, following its release last week.

Production house Talos Films will reportedly remove the photograph of an alleged bite mark that Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich believed was of her own body, after viewers raised questions over its authenticity.

Vucekovich and Hammer, 35, allegedly began dating in June 2020. She alleges that their short relationship involved “love bombing” (intense affection, attention and compliments) and a sex act that left her feeling “traumatised”.

At one point during the series, Vucekovich claims Hammer “bites really hard”. Viewers are shown a picture of a bite mark which the Dallas-based business owner claimed was one Hammer had left on her body, adding she thought it was taken by the controversial Hollywood actor.

After watching the scene, some viewers reportedly pointed out that the photo looked like a photo of a bite mark tattoo they had seen on the internet.

On Tuesday (6 September), Varietyreported that Talos Films was currently in the process of editing the image out of the series, after the picture was traced back to Pinterest.

In their statement to the publication, Talos Films also said that it “stands firmly” behind Hammer’s accusers and “the important message in this docuseries”.

Vucekovich has also commented on the image, explaining why she “believed it to have been a photo of me”.

In an exclusive statement to People,the 34-year-old said: “When you are love-bombed, you receive multiple images in rapid succession.

“During my time with Armie, I received numerous messages including countless images and videos,” she continued, adding, “The bite mark shown was a photo sent by Armie within our archived text thread and, over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me given that I have dozens of photos depicting his abuse on my body.”

She also affirmed: “I have chosen to tell my story to shed light on what I experienced within my relationship in hopes others are not put in the same situation.”

Released on Discovery+ on Friday (2 September), House of Hammer is a three-part examination of the alleged abuses of the actor, which then delves into the reported wrongdoings of Armand Hammer, the actor’s grandfather.

Hammer has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.