Elizabeth Chambers has reacted to Discovery+’s explosive new documentary, which explores allegations surrounding her ex-husband Armie Hammer, calling it “heartbreaking”.

Released on 2 September, House of Hammer is a three-part examination of the alleged abuses of the actor, which then delves into the alleged wrongdoings of Armand Hammer, the actor’s grandfather, as well as the Hammer family at large.

In 2021, a woman identified as Effie publicly accused the Call Me By Your Name star of raping and abusing her, a claim he denies. Since then, others have alleged sexual misconduct against the actor, two of whom appear on camera in the documentary series.

Hammer has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

Directors Elli Hakami and Julian P Hobbs use the allegations lodged against Hammer as a jumping-off point to explore all facets of his famous family.

In a new interview with E! News, Chambers, who was married to Hammer from 2010 to 2020 after which time she filed for divorce, revealed her thoughts after watching the recent docuseries.

“I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me,” she admitted.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers (Getty Images)

The ex-couple share two children, Harper, seven, and Ford, five.

“It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful,” she said in the interview. “But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity.”

She added that while she “definitely was surprised” by some of the documentary’s content, it was “to be expected”.

The series includes “a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members,” to investigate the controversial past of five generations of the actor’s family.

When asked if she had been asked to participate in the docuseries, Chambers said: “They reached out, but, in this process, all that’s mattered and does matter is the kids and our family, and that was not something that was going to be in line with my goals for them.”

“I consider myself a feminist and stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing,” she said. “I’m not being here, like, ‘My life is amazing,’ because it’s been hell for a long time.”

All three episodes of House of Hammer are available now on Discovery+.