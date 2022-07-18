Actor Armie Hammer's unusual job of selling timeshares

Armie Hammer has been spotted working as a salesman at a Cayman Island resort.

The Death on the Nile actor was pictured selling timeshares in one of the building’s office salesrooms on DATE.

Mr Hammer has been keeping a low profile after being embroiled in controversy over texts detailing violent sexual fantasies and rape accusations, which he categorically denies.

The actor left Hollywood in 2021 after splitting from his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, whom he shares two children with.

