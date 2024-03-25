✕ Close The Bachelor Finale Teaser

Will tonight’s The Bachelor finale end in heartbreak or happiness for Joey Graziadei?

The reality series’s 28th season has seen tennis coach Graziadei whittle down 32 contestants to two finalists: Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson.

In the trailer for the final episode, viewers see Graziadei standing in tears while a car drives away in Tulum, Mexico, where the engagement is supposed to happen.

“I didn’t expect that at all,” a distraught-looking Graziadei tells producers. “I can’t think that’s happened before.”

The Bachelor finale will air in its regular Monday night slot at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. You can find more details on how to watch here.

The latest season has seen theatrical exits, vicious feuds, injuries and no shortage of heartbreak.

In a blog post last month, popular TV blogger Reality Steve shared a “spoiler” for whom he believed to be this season’s winner.

Filming took place last Autumn and the result has been kept tightly under wraps ever since. Follow along with us live as the winner is finally revealed.