Black Mirror breaks a four-year silence... is a new season on the horizon?

It’s been nearly four years since Black Mirror released its latest season in 2019.

While Netflix’s popular sci-fi series is well known for leaving lengthy gaps between seasons, the current wait is by far the longest yet.

Back in July 2022, it was announced that the hit anthology had begun production on its forthcoming sixth series. The new season is said to include more episodes than its previous three-episode run.

However, since then, there’s been no word of a potential release date and what fans might expect. Aside from reports that have suggested potential castings for the newest season.

These have included Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy, House of Gucci’s Salma Hayek Pinault, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Kate Mara (House of Cards) and Josh Hartnett.

The show’s Twitter account has remained quiet too, with its last post shared on 14 July 2019.

However, on Tuesday (25 April) 2023, Black Mirror broke its four-year silence.

“What have we missed?” the account posted cryptically.

Oh, you know, a pandemic, two Prime Ministers, Trump... not much.

Unfortunately, that was all she wrote, so fans will have to wait a little longer for an official announcement about season six.

“Scientists are still creating robots that slowly harness more and more advanced AI like they haven’t watched a single episode of your show,” Netflix’s main account responded to the show.

Netflix’s Brazil counterpart responded: “People keep dating.”