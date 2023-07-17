Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russell T Davies has shared a picture of himself on theDoctor Who set, announcing that filming for the forthcoming 14th series of the show has ended.

In the photo, shared to his Instagram page, Davies poses in front of the series’ famous space-and-time-travelling machine, the Tardis.

He captioned his post with the celebratory words: “That’s a wrap!”

Lenny Rush, who’s starring in the new season, commented: “Thank you for the best time!!!”

Rush, who is 14, recently won a Bafta for his role in the comedy series Am I Being Unreasonable? He will play Morris in the series.

The 14th season of the show, expected on BBC One over the Christmas period, will arrive after David Tennant reprises his role as the Doctor in November for three 60th anniversary specials.

Gatwa will then take over as the Time Lord, with Millie Gibson portraying his new companion Ruby Sunday.

In May, trailers for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, called “The Star Beast”, “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle”, arrived.

The clips gave fans a glimpse of Catherine Tate’s return as Tennant’s sidekick Donna Noble.

It teased plenty of action, and some dancing, with Tennant’s Doctor doing a jig with Neil Patrick Harris’s character wearing a top hat.

Harris is one of many new cast additions for the specials, which will also feature Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney and Ruth Madeley.

Tennant recently told Radio Times he wanted to play the character again before he got “too old”.

“The specifics of coming back to Doctor Who took a bit of wrangling,” he told the outlet, adding: “But we were always receptive to the notion. Initially, it was a casual conversation going, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to do a one-off?’

“Then Russell was back running the show and suddenly it could be something bigger. But there’s really no pressure. It’s a victory lap, in a way – you get to enjoy something that had meant so much to you, one last shot before you get too old to do it again.”

In April, Doctor Who fans were given a peek at Gatwa’s Doctor and Gibson’s Ruby in Sixties attire.

Gibson and Gatwa go back to the Sixties in ‘Doctor Who’ (BBC)

In the photos, the Doctor is shown in a blue pinstripe suit, sporting an Afro and silver rings, while Ruby is wearing a black-and white ensemble, including hoop earrings, belted dress and white knee-high boots.

Gatwa also recently had a brilliant response to John Boyega’s interest in a Doctor Who guest role.

Resharing a news story about Boyega’s comments on Instagram Stories, Gatwa wrote: “How flipping cool would this be?! John, t’would be an honour to have you join us. An honour.”

He added: “Russell, get on that phone now!!”