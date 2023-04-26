Don Lemon fired – live updates: Axed CNN host offered job at Wingstop by Rick Ross following his termination
‘After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,’ Lemon said
Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years on the network.
Following the news, rapper Rick Ross jokingly responded by offering the axed news anchor a job at one of his family-owned Wingstop locations.
On Monday (24 April), CNN announced that the network had parted ways with Lemon, barely an hour after news broke that Tucker Carlson had been fired from Fox News.
“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” the statement said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”
Lemon reacted to the news with his own statement on Twitter saying he was left “stunned” after being informed by his agent that CNN had allegedly terminated his contract without informing him.
“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote.
CNN has called Lemon’s statement “inaccurate”.
Donald Trump reacts to Lemon’s firing
“Good News: ‘The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN,” Donald Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on Monday.
He added, “My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?”
Lemon, who had been a host on CNN since 2014, was an outspoken critic of Trump.
Read more:
Trump celebrates Don Lemon ouster from CNN and mourns Tucker Carlson’s Fox exit
Carlson advocated for ex-president on his Fox News programme – but privately called him ‘demonic’
Latest on Tucker Carlson firing
Lemon’s firing coincided with that of another US media giant: Tucker Carlson.
Insiders say Carlson was “blindsided” by his removal from Fox News after eight years on the network.
Here’s the latest.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was negotiating new contract when Murdoch fired him – live
The long-time Fox News host was not given a farewell broadcast
Lemon previously came under fire for asking a female guest if she had ‘mommy brain’
The Nikki Haley scandal was not Lemon’s first brush with controversy.
He previously came under fire for asking political commentator SE Cupp if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.
His comment was branded “sexist” by viewers.
Read more:
‘Sexist’ CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking guest if she had ‘mommy brain’
“Wow what a sexist comment,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.
Voices: ‘The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal’
For The Independent, Clémence Michallon previously argued that the Don Lemon scandal over his infamous Nikki Haley comments was not a scandal at all.
Find out her reasoning here:
The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal | Voices
I’m not excusing what he said. I’m just not that surprised that he said it
A reminder of Lemon’s statement
Lemon tweeted the news of his departure on Monday.
In a typed statement shared on Twitter, Lemon said no one at CNN had the “decency” to inform him of his departure in advance. CNN said Lemon’s statement is “inaccurate” and that he was, in fact, offered the opportunity to meet with management.
You can read his full, typed statement here:
Michelle Yeoh references Don Lemon at the Oscars
Michelle Yeoh referenced Lemon’s misogynistic comments at the 2023 Oscars in March.
Lemon had faced backlash for suggesting that 51-year-old presidential candidate Nikki Haley was “past her prime”.
Taking the stage to accept her award for Best Actress, Yeoh told the audience: “Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up!”
Read more:
‘Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime,’ Yeoh said
Where was Don Lemon before his 17-year stint with CNN?
Before Lemon’s longtime career with CNN, he got his start the same way many anchors do: climbing the news media ladder
Before joining the network 17 years ago, he jumped between several other news anchor gigs
Tensions between Don Lemon and co-host Kaitlan Collins emerge
Following his eight-year stint hosting his own show CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight, he was moved to the network’s morning broadcast with co-hosts Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.
However, while he was used to spewing no holds barred commentary on politics – the persona that made him popular among viewers – this made for a difficult transition to CNN This Morning, a show expected to have a peppy tone sans impassioned monologues.
It was revealed that CNN This Morning crew members were shaken by a behind-the-scenes incident in which Lemon blamed Collins for interrupting him too much, according to The New York Times.
Rick Ross offers Don Lemon job at Wingstop
Rapper Rick Ross responded to news of Lemon’s CNN firing to offer him a job at Wingstop.
Ross and his family own nearly 30 franchises of the American food chain.
Lemon previously denied workplace misogyny accusations
Earlier this month, Lemon strongly denied recent accusations lodged against him, which included claims of workplace misogyny and “diva-like behaviour”.
In a damning report from Variety, several sources alleged he had disrespected CNN co-hosts Nancy Grace and broadcaster Soledad O’Brien, among other things.
Responding to the allegations in a statement to Mediaite, a spokesperson for Lemon said: “The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip. It’s amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless.”
Read more:
The CNN news anchor said story is based on ‘15-year-old anonymous gossip’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies