✕ Close Don Lemon responds to Tucker Carlson’s ‘ignorant’ white supremacy rant

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years on the network.

Following the news, rapper Rick Ross jokingly responded by offering the axed news anchor a job at one of his family-owned Wingstop locations.

On Monday (24 April), CNN announced that the network had parted ways with Lemon, barely an hour after news broke that Tucker Carlson had been fired from Fox News.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” the statement said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”

Lemon reacted to the news with his own statement on Twitter saying he was left “stunned” after being informed by his agent that CNN had allegedly terminated his contract without informing him.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote.

CNN has called Lemon’s statement “inaccurate”.