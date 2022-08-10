Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

SNL star Kenan Thompson to host 2022 Emmy Awards

Thompson is a six-time Emmy nominee and on track to become the longest-serving ‘SNL’ cast member this fall

Maanya Sachdeva
Wednesday 10 August 2022 09:40
Sydney Sweeney shares moment she calls mother after hearing Emmy nominations

Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson has been confirmed as the host for the 74th Emmy Awards next month.

The ceremony will be telecast on NBC live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 12 September, It will also be streamed live on Peacock for the first time.

Thompson, 44, reacted to the news in a statement on Thursday (9 August), calling the opportunity “ridiculously exciting”.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting.” he said, adding, “And to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special.”

Thompson has been associated with the popular late-night sketch show for nearly two decades and will return for his 20th season this fall – making him the longest-running SNL cast member in the NBC show’s history.

Recommended

Thompson has received six Emmy nominations, including a lead acting nomination for his sitcom Kenan, and a supporting actor nomination for SNL in 2021.

He won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics in 2018 for his work as lyrics co-writer of the song “Come Back, Barack”, which was featured on SNL that year.

The comedian and actor will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month, in the run-up to his debut as Emmys host.

Thompson was an original cast member of Nickelodeon's children's sketch comedy series All That and starred with Kel Mitchell on the spinoff Kenan and Kel. His film credits also include Clifford the Big Red Dog and Barbershop 2: Back in Business.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Earlier this year, Thompson filed for divorce from his wife of 11 years Christina Evangeline. The former couple share two daughters – Georgia and Gianna – together.

The 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on 12 July.

TV shows in the running for awards this year include Better Call Saul, Succession and Squid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary, Hacks and Ted Lasso in the comedy categories.

Recommended

Find the full list of nominations here.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in