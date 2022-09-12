Emmy Awards 2022: What time is the ceremony?
Event will celebrate the best in television across all genres
The 2022 Emmy Awards are upon us, with stars and industry professionals in LA to celebrate the best in television across all genres.
Leading this year’s nominations is Succession with 25 nods, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 nods each.
In order to qualify for the 74th Emmys, a show must have premiered between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022. This leaves out a host of additional fan favourites, including The Boys and The Handmaid’s Tale, which returned too late to qualify this year.
You can find the full list of nominees here.
Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is taking over hosting duties this year.
Winners will be announced during the three-hour broadcast ceremony once again being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday 12 September from 8pm ET to 11pm ET.
For US viewers, you can watch the awards live on NBC or live stream them on Peacock.
Read here for everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 Emmys.
