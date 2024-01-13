Emmys 2024: Succession leads nominations as TV’s biggest awards return after four-month delay
Annual awards show faced delays due to the Hollywood strikes
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally be held on Monday (15 January) following a four-month delay.
The annual celebration of the year’s best TV shows takes place half a year after nominations were announced back in July.
While the ceremony was originally scheduled for September, it was pushed back due to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes that brought the industry to a standstill last year.
The show with the most nominations is Succession, the fourth and final season of which aired on HBO last year. Fellow HBO dramas The Last of Us and The White Lotus are also heavily nominated, while the final season of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso has the most nominations in the comedy categories.
You can find the nominations here, along with who will win (and who should win) in the major categories.
How to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards
Tom Murray answers all your questions about the 2024 Emmy Awards – including how to watch the ceremony being broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
How to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards
75th Primetime Emmy Awards were delayed by six months due to the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes
Emmys 2022: Full list of winners
If you need a quick refresher, here’s the full list of winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards – now held over a year ago, after last year’s ceremony was delayed to January 2024.
Last year, HBO shows such as Succession and The White Lotus, as well as Netflix’s Squid Game were the big winners.
Emmys 2022: Full list of winners
All the winners from the Los Angeles ceremony
Emmy Awards criticised after nominating Bella Ramsey, who is non-binary, for Best Actress
The 2024 Emmy Awards were criticised last year after nominating non-binary actor Bella Ramsey in the Lead Actress category.
Bella Ramsey, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, earned their first Emmy nomination for playing Ellie on HBO’s post-apocalyptic thriller The Last of Us.
However, the Television Academy’s decision to place Ramsey in a gendered category has struck a nerve with some fans of the show.
Read more here:
Emmy Awards criticised after nominating non-binary Bella Ramsey for Best Actress
‘The Last of Us’ star received their first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Friends cast ‘in talks’ to reunite for Matthew Perry tribute at 2023 Emmys
The five core Friends cast members are reportedly in talks to reunite at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards to honour their late co-star Matthew Perry.
Tom Murray reports:
Friends cast ‘in talks’ to reunite for Matthew Perry tribute at 2023 Emmys
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow remembered their late co-star on social media this week
2024 Emmy Awards: Nominations list in full
Here’s the full list of nominations, ahead of Monday night’s ceremony:
2024 Emmy Awards: Nominations list in full
HBO dominates this year’s TV awards ceremony
Why are the 2023 Emmy Awards delayed to 2024?
The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will finally take place on Monday – four months later than usual.
Here’s why:
Why are the 2023 Emmy Awards delayed to 2024?
The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will finally take place on Monday – four months later than usual
Anthony Anderson, the controversial Emmys host whose casting has sparked a backlash
For comedian and actor Anthony Anderson, stepping on stage to host the postponed Emmys on Monday night will represent the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.
For many, however, the decision to let Anderson preside over television’s biggest night is a controversial one. His chequered past, which includes multiple sexual assault allegations that Anderson has vigorously denied, has sparked a growing backlash to his casting.
Read more here:
Anthony Anderson, the controversial Emmys host whose casting has sparked a backlash
The Compton-born ‘Black-ish’ star is fronting the biggest night in TV – Kevin E G Perry looks at his career in comedy and the sexual assault allegations made against him
Emmys 2024 predictions: Who will win and who should win
The Independent’s Louis Chilton looks at the runners and riders for this year’s long-delayed ceremony.
Full story here:
Emmys 2024 predictions: Who will win and who should win
Louis Chilton looks at the runners and riders for this year’s long-delayed ceremony
How to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards
The nominations for the annual television awards ceremony were announced on 12 July last year; however, due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, the Emmys were pushed back from their original 18 September slot.
Read more about how to watch, below:
75th Primetime Emmy Awards were delayed by six months due to the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes
Nick Offerman wins first Emmy ahead of main ceremony
Several Emmy categories will be left out of the bigger ceremony on Sunday, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, which was awarded to Nick Offerman at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. He won the category for his beautiful standalone episode in The Last of Us.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies