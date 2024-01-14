Emmys 2024: Succession leads nominations as TV’s biggest awards return after four-month delay
Annual awards show faced delays due to the Hollywood strikes
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally be held on Monday (15 January) following a four-month delay.
The annual celebration of the year’s best TV shows takes place half a year after nominations were announced back in July.
While the ceremony was originally scheduled for September, it was pushed back due to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes that brought the industry to a standstill last year.
The show with the most nominations is Succession, the fourth and final season of which aired on HBO last year. Fellow HBO dramas The Last of Us and The White Lotus are also heavily nominated, while the final season of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso has the most nominations in the comedy categories.
You can find the nominations here, along with who will win (and who should win) in the major categories.
The Bear renewed for season three with star Jeremy Allen White an awards season favourite
Jeremy Allen White’s turn as chef Carmy Berzatto on The Bear has earned the 32-year-old actor a slew of nominations this award season – and he’s already off to a winning start.
White recently took home the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, and is looking like a strong contender for the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series during the ceremony on Monday.
The show, which catapulted White to global stardom, has now been renewed for a third season after a nerve-wracking wait.
Read more here:
Yes chef! The Bear season 3 confirmed after nerve-racking wait for renewal
Acclaimed restaurant series is stirring up more drama
Did the delay affect the voting process?
In many ways, no. The Television Academy, which runs the Emmys, wanted to maintain the same voting processes, even if there was no concrete idea of when the ceremony could go ahead.
As a result, the 20,000-strong membership of the Academy had to cast their ballots by 28 August as usual – meaning that the winners were decided months ago, regardless of how conversations around projects may have fluctuated.
Why were the Emmy’s postponed?
In an unusual move, the Emmys will take place on Monday 15 January – four months later than its typical date.
Usually, the Emmys are an outlier from the rest of the awards season as the ceremony tends to be held in September. Hollywood, however, was shut down for the better part of four months last year due to strike action by writers and performers, leading the awards show to be postponed.
Read more here...
Why are the 2023 Emmy Awards delayed to 2024?
The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will finally take place on Monday – four months later than usual
Where are the Emmy’s hosted?
The 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmys will be held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, and will be hosted by Anthony Anderson.
Who are this year’s Emmy nominees?
Among the TV shows vying for awards glory on Monday evening (15 January) are media dynasty sensation Succession, post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us and Bill Hader’s hitman dramedy Barry. Better Call Saul may have ended back in 2022, but the acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off is also getting a final run at awards glory here.
Reality-scripted mashup Jury Duty also joins culinary hit The Bear, cloying football comedy Ted Lasso and school sitcom Abbott Elementary along the frontrunners. You can see the full nominations list here.
Emmys 2024 predictions
Who will win and who should win are two very different things...
Check out Louis Chilton’s predictions for who will take home the golden statuette comm Monday:
Emmys 2024 predictions: Who will win and who should win
Louis Chilton looks at the runners and riders for this year’s long-delayed ceremony
Succession season four review
With Succession racking up several nominations, let’s take a look back season four – the perfect end to the perfect show, or so says TV critic Nick Hilton.
Succession season 4 guarantees the show’s place in TV history - review
Matthew Macfadyen’s performance as Tom Wambsgans is one of the best ever committed to screen, and the standout in a show of uniformly superb acting
Bella Ramsey, Emmy nominee
Bella Ramsey is among the stars up for an acting nominee on Monday (15 January).
Read The Independent’s interview with the 20-year-old...
Chicken Run 2’s Bella Ramsey: ‘The thing I hated most was being patronised’
The Emmy-nominated star of ‘The Last of Us’ talks to Louis Chilton about the ‘fever dream’ of voicing the claymation sequel alongside HBO’s post-apocalyptic hit, and acting as a teenager in ‘Game of Thrones’
How to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally take place on 15 January following a six-month delay due to the Hollywood strikes that crippled the entertainment industry last summer.
Here’s our guide to watching the ceremony, no matter where you’re tuning in from:
How to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards
75th Primetime Emmy Awards were delayed by six months due to the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes
Anthony Anderson, the controversial Emmys host whose casting has sparked a backlash
For comedian and actor Anthony Anderson, stepping on stage to host the postponed Emmys on Monday night will represent the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.
“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do…” the 53-year-old Black-ish star told Entertainment Tonight recently. “I wanted it to happen years ago, but everything happens when it’s supposed to happen.”
For many, however, the decision to let Anderson preside over television’s biggest night is a controversial one. His chequered past, which includes multiple sexual assault allegations that he has vigorously denied, has sparked a growing backlash to his casting.
Read more here:
Anthony Anderson, the controversial Emmys host whose casting has sparked a backlash
The Compton-born ‘Black-ish’ star is fronting the biggest night in TV – Kevin E G Perry looks at his career in comedy and the sexual assault allegations made against him
