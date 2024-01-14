✕ Close Succession final season trailer

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally be held on Monday (15 January) following a four-month delay.

The annual celebration of the year’s best TV shows takes place half a year after nominations were announced back in July.

While the ceremony was originally scheduled for September, it was pushed back due to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes that brought the industry to a standstill last year.

The show with the most nominations is Succession, the fourth and final season of which aired on HBO last year. Fellow HBO dramas The Last of Us and The White Lotus are also heavily nominated, while the final season of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso has the most nominations in the comedy categories.

You can find the nominations here, along with who will win (and who should win) in the major categories.