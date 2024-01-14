Jump to content

Liveupdated1705227604

Emmys 2024: Succession leads nominations as TV’s biggest awards return after four-month delay

Annual awards show faced delays due to the Hollywood strikes

Annabel Nugent,Maanya Sachdeva
Sunday 14 January 2024 10:20
Comments
Succession final season trailer

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally be held on Monday (15 January) following a four-month delay.

The annual celebration of the year’s best TV shows takes place half a year after nominations were announced back in July.

While the ceremony was originally scheduled for September, it was pushed back due to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes that brought the industry to a standstill last year.

The show with the most nominations is Succession, the fourth and final season of which aired on HBO last year. Fellow HBO dramas The Last of Us and The White Lotus are also heavily nominated, while the final season of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso has the most nominations in the comedy categories.

You can find the nominations here, along with who will win (and who should win) in the major categories.

1705227604

1705224000

Did the delay affect the voting process?

In many ways, no. The Television Academy, which runs the Emmys, wanted to maintain the same voting processes, even if there was no concrete idea of when the ceremony could go ahead.

As a result, the 20,000-strong membership of the Academy had to cast their ballots by 28 August as usual – meaning that the winners were decided months ago, regardless of how conversations around projects may have fluctuated.

FX’s ‘The Bear’ is up for several Emmy awards this year – but only for season one

(AP)
Nicole Vassell14 January 2024 09:20
1705220400

Why were the Emmy’s postponed?

In an unusual move, the Emmys will take place on Monday 15 January – four months later than its typical date.

Usually, the Emmys are an outlier from the rest of the awards season as the ceremony tends to be held in September. Hollywood, however, was shut down for the better part of four months last year due to strike action by writers and performers, leading the awards show to be postponed.

Read more here...

1705213200

Where are the Emmy’s hosted?

The 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmys will be held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, and will be hosted by Anthony Anderson.

Emmy Nominations

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Annabel Nugent14 January 2024 06:20
1705206000

Who are this year’s Emmy nominees?

Among the TV shows vying for awards glory on Monday evening (15 January) are media dynasty sensation Succession, post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us and Bill Hader’s hitman dramedy Barry. Better Call Saul may have ended back in 2022, but the acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off is also getting a final run at awards glory here.

Reality-scripted mashup Jury Duty also joins culinary hit The Bear, cloying football comedy Ted Lasso and school sitcom Abbott Elementary along the frontrunners. You can see the full nominations list here.

Comedy hoax: Ronald Gladden and James Marsden in ‘Jury Duty'

(Amazon Freevee)
Louis Chilton 14 January 2024 04:20
1705198800

Emmys 2024 predictions

Who will win and who should win are two very different things...

Check out Louis Chilton’s predictions for who will take home the golden statuette comm Monday:

1705191600

Succession season four review

With Succession racking up several nominations, let’s take a look back season four – the perfect end to the perfect show, or so says TV critic Nick Hilton.

1705184451

Bella Ramsey, Emmy nominee

Bella Ramsey is among the stars up for an acting nominee on Monday (15 January).

Read The Independent’s interview with the 20-year-old...

1705180846

How to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally take place on 15 January following a six-month delay due to the Hollywood strikes that crippled the entertainment industry last summer.

Here’s our guide to watching the ceremony, no matter where you’re tuning in from:

1705177246

Anthony Anderson, the controversial Emmys host whose casting has sparked a backlash

For comedian and actor Anthony Anderson, stepping on stage to host the postponed Emmys on Monday night will represent the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do…” the 53-year-old Black-ish star told Entertainment Tonight recently. “I wanted it to happen years ago, but everything happens when it’s supposed to happen.”

For many, however, the decision to let Anderson preside over television’s biggest night is a controversial one. His chequered past, which includes multiple sexual assault allegations that he has vigorously denied, has sparked a growing backlash to his casting.

Read more here:

