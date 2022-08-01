Euro 2022: England final was most-watched programme of the year with 17.4 million viewers
England victory was the most-watched women’s football match ever in the UK
The Euro 2022 women’s football final has been named as the most-watched TV broadcast of the year in the UK.
On Sunday (31 July), the Lionesses beat Germany to become the first England team to ever win the prestigious competition.
The broadcast was watched by 17.4m people in the UK, making it the most-watched TV broadcast of the year.
In addition to this, 5.9m people tuned in to watch the match online.
This also makes the final the UK’s most-watched women’s football match in history.
During the match, scoring was opened by England’s Ella Toone, who lofted a deft chip over the reach of German goalkeeper Merle Frohms.
After Lina Magull equalised near the end of the match, Chloe Kelly scored a frantic winning goal in extra-time.
A host of celebrities, including Adele, Piers Morgan and Nigella Lawson, have congratulated the national team on their historic tournament win.
Also celebrating the result was David Baddiel, whose 1996 novelty song “Three Lions” (performed with Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds) has often been used as an unofficial anthem for both the men and women’s national football teams.
“It’s come home,” the comedian wrote.
Members of the royal family have also congratulated the women’s team, with the duke of Cambridge writing that the “whole nation couldn’t be prouder” of the Lionesses as the UK witnessed “history in the making”.
